Arson investigation launched as fire destroys two cars, damages a third
Two cars were destroyed and another was heavily damaged in a late-night fire in Cospicua.
The police have launched an arson investigation.
The blaze, in Triq Wigi Nosato, appears to have started on a VW Passat. The flames then spread to two cars parked in front and behind it - a Fiat Punto and a Toyota Yaris.
Neighbours tried to extinguish the flames before a fire engine arrived.
Magistrate Tonio Micallef Trigona is holding an inquiry.
Another fire destroyed a car in Sliema while a blaze caused serious damage to the front part of a car transporter in Gudja.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.