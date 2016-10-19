Arson investigation launched as fire destroys two cars, damages a third

Two cars were destroyed and another was heavily damaged in a late-night fire in Cospicua.

The police have launched an arson investigation.

The blaze, in Triq Wigi Nosato, appears to have started on a VW Passat. The flames then spread to two cars parked in front and behind it - a Fiat Punto and a Toyota Yaris.

Neighbours tried to extinguish the flames before a fire engine arrived.

Magistrate Tonio Micallef Trigona is holding an inquiry.

Another fire destroyed a car in Sliema while a blaze caused serious damage to the front part of a car transporter in Gudja.