Wednesday, October 19, 2016, 10:47

Arson investigation launched as fire destroys two cars, damages a third

Two cars were destroyed and another was heavily damaged in a late-night fire in Cospicua.

The police have launched an arson investigation.

The blaze, in Triq Wigi Nosato, appears to have started on a VW Passat. The flames then spread to two cars parked in front and behind it - a  Fiat Punto and a Toyota Yaris.

Neighbours tried to extinguish the flames before a fire engine arrived.

Magistrate Tonio Micallef Trigona is holding an inquiry.

Another fire destroyed a car in Sliema while a blaze caused serious damage to the front part of a car transporter in Gudja.

 

