Wednesday, October 19, 2016, 19:21

Two deaths from AIDs

Two people died from AIDs this year, Health Minister Chris Fearne told Labour MP Luciano Busuttil this evening.

Replying to a Parliamentary question, the minister said both victims were foreigners, aged 30 and 35.

