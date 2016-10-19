Two deaths from AIDs
Two people died from AIDs this year, Health Minister Chris Fearne told Labour MP Luciano Busuttil this evening.
Replying to a Parliamentary question, the minister said both victims were foreigners, aged 30 and 35.
