Smart supermarket awarded for service with a smile

One of Malta's most renowned supermarkets has been awarded for its customer care and good commercial practices.

Smart Supermarket secured first-place at the Servizz bi Tbissima (Service with a Smile) Awards – a national competition organised by the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

The Birkirkara store beat seven other supermarkets and three other large retail establishments to the award, which is now in its second year.

"Our success in this area is all down to the dedication of our employees," said director Matthew Grech. "They work tirelessly to ensure our customers have the best experience possible when shopping at Smart.”

Mr Grech was especially pleased about the fact that the award was voted or by the general public.

"We are glad that our customer focus is being felt, and look forward to maintaining and ever-improving our service and standards in the future,” he said.

Servizz bi Tbissima 2016 was held at the Palace Hotel in Sliema. Consumer Affairs Minister Helena Dalli, MCCAA chairperson Helga Pizzuto, MCCAA director general Joyce Borg, MCCAA information, education and research director Odette Vella, and GRTU president Paul Abela were all present for the ceremony.