Standard and Poor’s
Standard and Poor’s recent decision to upgrade Malta deserves at least a plaudit.
During my research-student days at the London School of Economics in the 1960s, I had occasion to spend some days as their guest in Washington DC.
If there was just one feature that struck me then, it was their reluctance, generally, to bother about ‘insignificance’; that is why I am now delighted at S & P’s readiness to assess us so favourably.
