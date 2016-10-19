So now, as PN leader Simon Busuttil is saying, it is only “if risk assessment studies showed there was the slightest danger [that] a future Nationalist government would force the ship out to sea” (October 17).

Busuttil is fine-tuning. Previously the LNG tanker was not acceptable. Period. And that was because, according to him, Marsaxlokk wouldbe in danger of beingblown up. Somebody, if I remember correctly, had referred to Hiroshima.

Now that new twist may look like a minor change, but in fact it is substantial. And who would a PN government appoint to conduct the risk assessment studies, I wonder? I bet they would find someone who would be willing to find what the PN in government wished to be found.

Of course, this is all hypothetical. The LNG tanker is likely to be back where it came from before another PN government is elected.