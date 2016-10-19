Doctor’s oath
Science and statistics have not given us a 100 percent guarantee that the morning-after pill does not cause abortion.
So doctors and pharmacists have a right to conscientious objection not to prescribe or deliver it.
Doctors who have taken the Hippocratic oath are bound by: do not harm the patient and do not tamper with a pregnant woman.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.