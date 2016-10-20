Toure errors see Celtic's home record undone by Gladbach

Celtic's Scott Sinclair reacts after a missed chance. Photo: Russell Cheyne, Reuters

Celtic's 21-match unbeaten home record was wrecked as Borussia Moenchengladbach cashed in on two mistakes from defender Kolo Toure to deservedly win their Champions League Group C encounter 2-0.

Poor second-half errors from the Ivorian veteran set up goals for Lars Stindl, after 57 minutes, and Andre Hahn, in the 77th, to give the Germans their first victory following two defeats and leave Celtic at the bottom of the table with one point.

The hosts, attempting to reprise the sort of special Parkhead night that inspired them to hold Manchester City in their previous match, were under pressure early on in a first half that Gladbach dominated.

Craig Gordon had to make fine saves from Ibrahima Traore, Jonas Hofmann and Hahn as the injury-depleted visitors took a grip.

Celtic, against the run of play, then carved out their best chance moments before halftime only for Scott Sinclair to balloon the ball over the bar.

The home team gave away a soft goal when Toure made a mess of trying to shepherd the ball away from the goalmouth. Hahn robbed him and found Stindl who shot between Gordon's legs at his near post.

The 35-year-old then got caught in possession by Stindl just outside the centre circle and the ball broke to Hahn who forged forward to seal Gladbach's first away win in the European Cup proper since 1977.