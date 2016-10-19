PSG close in on last 16 with 3-0 win against Basel
Paris St Germain edged closer to the Champions League's last 16 as goals by Angel Di Maria, Lucas and Edinson Cavani secured a flattering 3-0 home win over Basel in Group A.
Di Maria put the hosts ahead five minutes before the break, Lucas made it 2-0 in the second half and Cavani's last-gasp penalty rounded it off to put PSG on seven points after three games, second in the group on goal difference behind Arsenal, who hammered Ludogorets 6-0.
Basel, who struck the woodwork three times at the Parc des Princes, are third on one point ahead of Ludogorets on goal difference.
The reverse games will be played on Nov. 1 when PSG, who were under-par for much of Wednesday's encounter, will need to raise their performance-level if they want to stay in contention for top spot.
