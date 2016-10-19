Ozil nets hat-trick as Arsenal thrash Ludogorets 6-0
Mesut Ozil bagged a second-half hat-trick as Arsenal turned on the style to thrash Ludogorets 6-0 in the Champions League and move to the verge of the knockout rounds.
The Londoners had far too much firepower for the Bulgarian champions with Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott both scoring stunners before the break and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mesut Ozil completing the demolition after it.
Arsenal survived a few defensive lapses in the first half but could have scored more as they cantered to a seventh successive win in all competitions.
Arsene Wenger's rampant side top Group A on goal difference from Paris St Germain, who also have seven points after beating Basel. Ludogorets and Basel have one point.
