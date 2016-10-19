Advert
Wednesday, October 19, 2016, 14:20

New coach and technical team for Pembroke Athleta

Pembroke Athleta have engaged a new coach and technical team.

This decision means that Winston Muscat, who today was handed a three-month touchline ban after his send-off in his side’s 4-1 defeat to St Andrew’s last Sunday, is no longer the coach of the Premier League strugglers.

The new coach is Shaqiri Artim. The technical team is made up of Alessandro Catania and Tonio Alessio, who are a goalkeeper's coach and physical trainer respectively.  

