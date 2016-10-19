Agreement reached for Futsal Association to use Hibernians Pavillion in Corradino
The Malta Futsal Association will be using the Hibernians Pavillion in Corradino following an agreement today between the Assoċjazzjoni Sportiva Hibernians and the Malta Futsal Association.
A previous agreement between the two associations expired at the end of the last season and was not renewed. The Futsal Association sought new facilities unsuccessfully and a new agreement was eventually reached with Hibernians, with the latter agreeing to seek alternative facilities for basketball training.
The contract is for three years.
The 2016/2017 games will be at the Corradino Pavillion and De La Salle in Vittoriosa and the 2017/2018 championship will be played at the Corradino Pavillion.
Futsal's first commitment is the Super Cup between Valletta and Luxol on November 11.
