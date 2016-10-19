HSBC contact centre staff say why they love their job

Would you jump a storey for a bar of Kit Kat? Some staff members at the HSBC UK Contact Centre in Malta do it in the course of their job.

The bank contact centre asked employees why they loved their job, and the answers ranged from singing between calls to pretending to be a 15th century soldier.

Some of the replies were even given in poetry. “HSBC has a good reputation worldwide; the place where I work is nothing to hide. Friendly, smiling colleagues helping me; HSBC is the Best Place to Be,” customer service associate Romina Azzopardi wrote.

“A fun place to work, and good wage too; this does not make me feel blue. Helping customers in an efficient way; this is how I put a smile in my day,” she added.

She also admitted she occasionally took her funny glasses to work to make colleagues laugh.

Some staff members commended the Swatar-based centre for being a diverse and accepting place with a lot of support given from the start.

HSBC UKCC is this year celebrating 10 years of successful operations in Malta. It currently employs 450 people, with several vacancies are currently available. More information here.

An age neutral CV can be forwarded to [email protected] .