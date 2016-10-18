Trump: Clinton's conduct "Worse than Watergate"

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump launched broad based attacks at a campaign event in Wisconsin, saying Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's conduct was "worse than Watergate," that the media "is an extension of the Clinton campaign," and complaining that "we are competing in a rigged election."

"Newly released FBI documents reveal just how deep this corruption goes," Trump said.

"The Undersecretary of State, Patrick Kennedy, illegally pressured the FBI to unclassified e-mails from Hillary's illegal server," Trump said.

The accusation against Patrick Kennedy, the State Department's most senior manager, appears in the latest release of interview summaries from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's year-long investigation into Clinton's sending and receiving classified government secrets via her unauthorized server.

Although the FBI decided against declassifying the emails contents, the claim of interference added fuel to Republicans' belief that officials in President Barack Obama's administration have sought to protect Clinton, a Democrat, from criminal liability as she seeks to succeed Obama in the Nov. 8 election. The FBI recommended against bringing any charges in July and has defended the integrity of its investigation.

Clinton has said her decision to use a private server in her home for her work as the US secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 was a mistake and has apologized.

Trump also continued to raise concerns about the November election telling the crowd, "We are competing in a rigged election." He said "So many cities are corrupt and voter fraud is very very common."

He also said, "The media is an extension of the Clinton campaign, as Wikileaks has proven."

Trump also proposed a five-year ban on executive branch officials lobbying after they leave government if he is elected,