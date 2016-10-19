Lufthansa imposes total ban on Sansung Galaxy Note 7 phones on planes

German carrier Lufthansa has become the latest airline to impose a total ban on passengers taking the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone on any of its flights.
The airline had previously banned the phone from flights in the United States and told passengers on other flights to keep the device switched off and unplugged.
On Tuesday, Lufthansa said on its Twitter account: "As per an official directive, Samsung Note 7 smartphones are not permitted on any of our flights. Please leave them at home!"
Samsung has recalled more than 2.5 million of the phones after faulty batteries reportedly caused the device to catch fire.
