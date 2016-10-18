750-800 people died in 2015 migrant boat tragedy, say officials

That figure is in line with survivor estimates of between 700 and 800 victims.

Only 28 people survived the April 18 2015 shipwreck, the deadliest known migrant tragedy.

Government official Vittorio Piscitelli said that a more precise number can be known only after further examination of the remains, "to substitute the numbers with names".

Many remains were badly decomposed by the time the wreck was raised from the seabed earlier this year.

Two-thirds of the dead were between the ages of 20 and 30 and one-third were adolescents.

There was one child, a seven-year-old boy.

Most were from sub-Saharan African nations.