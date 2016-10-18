World Summit on Arts and Culture in Malta this week

The seventh World Summit on Arts and Culture is being held between today and Friday in Valletta.

The event is bringing together government and cultural leaders from over 80 countries to explore cultural leadership in the 21st century – a time when the arts and culture face a number of challenges and opportunities at the global, national and local level.

These include the impact of new technologies on the production and distribution of cultural goods and services, threats to global security, new patterns of migration, changing contexts at the national level including austerity measures and continuous requests for reform. At the same time, artists and culture operators aspire to extend their impact and outreach to other sectors, while also striving to guarantee freedom of expression and ensure cultural diversity.

Besides exploring changing perceptions of leadership and addressing a number of questions, the summit will include a number of cultural events, including tours of St John’s Co-Cathedral, a performance by Etnika at Spazju Kreattiv and a recital by world renowned harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani with the Valletta International Baroque Ensemble at the Manoel Theatre on Wednesday and the play Lampedusa at Spazju Kreattiv on Friday. Friday night will also see a number of duos, including Gianni & Papps and Xarulu’ performing in Strait Street.

Between tomorrow and Friday, there will also be a pop-up creative hub at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

The space will be occupied and animated by a small interdisciplinary team of artists, makers, designers, creative technologists and entrepreneurs who will address and model key issues and challenges.

Delegates who would like an opportunity to present their own projects, case studies or proposals to a small group of delegates, will have the opportunity on Thursday afternoon, during an open session.

■ The summit is being organised by the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies (Ifacca) and Arts Council Malta. For more information and registration, visit http://2016.artsummit.org