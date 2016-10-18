A Maltese Artisan Fair is being held this week in Valletta. Around 40 talented artisans will be exhibiting and selling their handmade products.

Each day, two different organisations that use crafts as a form of therapy, will also be taking part.

The fair, which also forms part of the activities associated with the SME Week, is being organised by the Commerce Department in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority.

■ The Maltese Artisan Fair will be will open from 9.30am until 3pm from today until Friday at Pjazza Jean de Valette in Valletta. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/maltacrafts