Announcements

BAJADA. On October 15, CARMEL, aged 61, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Georgina, his daughters Margot Ann, her husband Gordon and granddaughters Mia and Zoe; and Maria, her partner Mark and granddaughter Maya, his sisters, family and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital, tomorrow Wednesday October 19, at 3.30pm, for the Sannat parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Sannat cemetery. No flowers by request but donationsto Arka Foundation will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORDA. On October 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, DAVID, of Sliema, aged 80, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Louise and her husband Jesmond Zammit Field, Cecil and his wife Sylvia, Maria and her husband Vincent Zammit and Dorothy and her partner Manuel Borg, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister Dorothy and his brother Patrick, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, October 18, at 1.30pm for St Gregory parish church Sliema where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRINCAT. On October 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, of Cospicua, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Victoria, his children Elizabeth, Tania, Joseph, Laurence and James, their respective spouses, his grand­children and great-grandchild, his sisters, his brother-in-law, all other relatives and friends particularly the 1st Cospicua Scout Group and the Scouts Association Malta. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, October 18, at 1.45pm for the Collegiate of the Immaculate Conception Cospicua, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA. On October 11, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, ROSE, née Bedrossian, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully, at the age of 93. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sister Lucy Dajani and her husband Thabet in Australia, her nieces Margaret Zulaf and her husband Helmut, Susan Rodda and her husband Peter Does, her sister-in-law, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, October 19 at 8am for the Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, will be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff of Casa Antonia for their dedicated care and support. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. Remembering our dear ROBBIE. Always in our thoughts and prayers, especially on the 42nd anniversary of his passing away. Mona, Bob, Audrey, nephews and nieces.

CAMILLERI – COLIN. Fond memories of a dear friend and colleague, especially today the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Joseph and Claire and Christine.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of MARY on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Her husband Charles, her daughter Isabelle, her sons Brian, Mark and Edward and their respective spouses. A prayer is solicited.

CAUCHI – Dr ALFRED CAUCHI, BSc., MD. Unfading and mostloving memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 27th anniversary of his demise. So memories never die away remembering when a golden heart stopped beating hard working hands at rest. For all the things you have done for us but especially for being you a guide in life for us all. O Lord, grant him eternal peace. His children Victor, Maria, Tommy, Emily and their families.

GALEA. Cherished memories of a devoted mother and grandmother, JULIA, on the first anniversary of her passing. Fondly and lovingly remembered by Robert, Pierre, Elizabeth and Stefan. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

RUGGIER – ISABELLA. In memory of our wonderful, caring Ninny. Always remembered with love in our thoughts and prayers. Angela, Philip, Sandra and Steven.

VELLA LAURENTI. Loving memories of SYLVIA, today the 50th anniversary of her demise. Her brother John and sister Monica Pace Gouder. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Balluta parish church will be said for this intention.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid there may be power cuts in or in parts of the following areas TOMORROW.

Between 1am and 6pm in Għerien, Maqdes, Għar Dalam, Arturo Issel, F.M.Ferretti, Wied Ħas Saptan, Tax-Xerriek, Herakles, Ħajja Ewlenija, De Redin, Mandolina, Iżbark tat-Torok, Kitarristi, Fossili, Merżuq and F.C.Bourlemaque streets, Birżebbuġa.

Between 1am and 6am in Għar Dalam street, Għaxaq.

Between 8am and 2pm in Ibrag, Modd, Tomna, Wejba, Miżien, Barmil, Ġarra, L-Iskud, Ħabb Qamħ, Kaffis, Pinta, Siegħ and Qawsalla streets, Swieqi.

Between 8am and 1pm in Karmelo Ritchie and Grottli streets and Promenade area, Xgħajra.

Between 8.30am and noon in Kuluvert, Summiena, Sur, Karmnu, St Simon, Tax-Xemx Il-Qamar, Merħba and Dejma streets, Fgura.

Between 8.30am and 3.30pm in F.P.F. Agius De Soldanis, Palm, Dun Karl Bondi, Market, Republic, Capuchins, Narrow, Mgr Ġużeppi Farrugia, Alfons Marija Hili, School, St Andrew and Sir Arturo Mercieca streets, in alleys No. 1 and 2 in F.P.F.Agius De Soldanis Street, No. 1, 2, and 3 in Charity Street, No. 1 in Vajringa Street, No. 4 in St George Street and No. 1 in Mgr Ġużeppi Farrugia Street and in St George, Patri Akkursju Xerri and Independence squares, Victoria.

Between 8.30am and 2pm in Birds, Ġilju, St Joseph, Old Church and Potter streets, Mellieħa.

Between 8.30am and 11am in Mattia Preti and Pietru Felici streets, Siġġiewi.

Between 8.30am and 2.30pm in Tal-Gruwa, Tal-Lewz, Tal-Baqqari and St Andrew streets, Xewkija.

Between 8.30am and 2.30pm in Tal-Gruwa and Tal-Lewż streets, Sannat.

Between 8.30am and 2pm in Bramel, Ħemel and Għajn streets, Swieqi.

For assistance, contact Enemalta on 8007 2224.

Sliema bazaar

A bazaar is being held from Friday 21st up to Sunday, October 23 and Friday 28 till Sunday, October 30 from 8am to 8pm, at Padova Hall, Sliema next to Sacro Cuor parish church.

Many, many items at cheap prices.

Philately Club

The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at the Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia, today at 6.15pm. All stamp collectors are cordially welcomed.

For more information please call 7931 5509.