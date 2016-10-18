Woman trapped in bath for four days saved by observant waitress
Doreen Mann, 87, failed to show up for her slice of cake
An elderly woman who spent four days trapped in her bathtub was rescued after a waitress at her favourite restaurant raised the alarm that she was missing.
Doreen Mann, 87, survived her ordeal by topping the bath up with hot water and drinking from the tap.
Rescuers only showed up at Mrs Mann's home after waitress Sonia Congrave, 39, became concerned about the regular customer's absence.
"On the Monday she didn’t come in and the best thing I did was call the police because I was concerned and luckily I had her address so the police went to check if she was ok," she told the Southend Echo.
Police who rescued her found her in the tub, covered with towels and a robe.
Mrs Mann has now left a copy of her house key with her favourite waitress, "in case anything happens in the future."
