Tuesday, October 18, 2016, 19:36

Smoking kills more than 2,000 people in Malta in four years

More that 2,000 men and women died as a result of smoking between 2012 and 2015, Health Minister Chris Fearne said in Parliament this evening.

The minister said those who died were 1,681 men and 523 women.

