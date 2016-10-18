Smoking kills more than 2,000 people in Malta in four years
More that 2,000 men and women died as a result of smoking between 2012 and 2015, Health Minister Chris Fearne said in Parliament this evening.
The minister said those who died were 1,681 men and 523 women.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.