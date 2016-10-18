Sexual orientation legislation serves at least 60 persons and their families - minister

More than 60 persons and their families have been positively affected by the sexual orientation legislation enacted by Parliament last year, Minister for Civil Liberties Helena Dalli told Parliament this evening.

Introducing the second reading of the Affirmation of Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Gender Expression Bill, Dr Dalli said that there had been a great change of mind by society towards minorities.

All Labour MPs affirmed that everybody was born free and equal, she said.

The Bill seeks to affirm that all persons have a sexual orientation, a gender identity and a gender expression, and that no particular combination of these three characteristics constitutes a disorder, disease, illness, deficiency, disability and, or shortcoming.

Dr Dalli said the Bill provides for a ban on conversion practices offered and, or performed by both professionals and individuals against variations of sexual orientation, gender identity and, or gender expression, particularly on vulnerable persons.