Publish LNG tanker studies, PN president reiterates

Video: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Nationalist Party president Ann Fenech today reiterated calls for the government to publish studies related to the MV Armada Mediterrana LNG tanker.

"The public expects to see the quantitative risk analysis, safety plans and major accident prevention policy published," she said.

Speaking at a press conference held in Marsaxlokk opposite the tanker moorings, Dr Fenech argued that a recent announcement that a public consultation would soon be held was too little, too late.

She cited a major EU hazard prevention directive, known as Seveso, which she said made it clear that the public had to be informed of works within 'a reasonable time'.

The LNG tanker was not at its berthing spot today, and Dr Fenech speculated that something might have gone awry, as the tanker had been in Malta for a week and had yet to moor permanently.

Pressed on the issue, the PN president argued that the costs of such sea trials meant they would not be carried out unless absolutely necessary.

PN MP Ryan Callus said that the Environment and Resources Authority notice announcing that a public consultation period would begin tomorrow was "nothing but damage control and an attempt to confuse people".