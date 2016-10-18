Power station operations permit consultation starts on Wednesday

The 30-day public consultation for the new power station Environment Impact Assessment process and the IPPC application will start on Wednesday and close on November 17, the Environment Authority said today.

The authority said it has has asked Electrogas to make applications and related documentation together with the EIA documents available at the Marsaxlokk, Birzebbuga and Zejtun local councils offices

Hard copies of all the documents will also be available for viewing at the authority’s offices in Hexagon House, Spencer Hill, Marsa between Monday and Friday from 7am to noon and from 1pm to 3pm and online on the Authority’s website.

Members of the public may submit comments in writing to the Environment and Resources Authority by either sending an email on [email protected] or [email protected].