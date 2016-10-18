No patients being treated at Mater Dei's corridors

No patients are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital corridors, Health Minister Chris Fearne said today.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Labour MP Luciano Busuttil, the minister said that 662 patients were cared for in the hospital corridors between January and April.

But there were no patients in the corridors between April and August.

He added that in 2015 there were 2,009 patients being treated in corridors as opposed to 2,500 a year earlier.

The minister said that 7,448 patients were treated in corridors in 2011 and 8,118 a year later.