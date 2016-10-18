Advert
Tuesday, October 18, 2016, 07:48

Malta newspapers in review

The following are the top headlines in the Maltese newspapers today. The focus is exclusively on the budget. 

Times of Malta says this was a budget for social justice.

L-orizzont says this was a social budget which for the first time in years focused on low income people.

In-Nazzjon labels this as a cosmetic budget by a government which lacks vision.

The Malta Independent reports that the budget is socially minded but ignores the middle class.

MaltaToday says the budget leaves no one behind.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Morning-after pill to be sold over the...

  2. LIVE commentary: Budget 2017

  3. Preti or not: art critic Sgarbi slams...

  4. Nine BOV ATMs inoperative after fraud...

  5. Watch: The 2017 Budget at a glance - and...

  6. Prime Minister intervened to postpone...

  7. Customs seize €52,000 in undeclared cash

  8. Two hurt following crash on Tigné seafront

  9. MEPs set to call PM’s aide Keith...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed