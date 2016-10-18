Malta newspapers in review

The following are the top headlines in the Maltese newspapers today. The focus is exclusively on the budget.

Times of Malta says this was a budget for social justice.

L-orizzont says this was a social budget which for the first time in years focused on low income people.

In-Nazzjon labels this as a cosmetic budget by a government which lacks vision.

The Malta Independent reports that the budget is socially minded but ignores the middle class.

MaltaToday says the budget leaves no one behind.