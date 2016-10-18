Malta newspapers in review
The following are the top headlines in the Maltese newspapers today. The focus is exclusively on the budget.
Times of Malta says this was a budget for social justice.
L-orizzont says this was a social budget which for the first time in years focused on low income people.
In-Nazzjon labels this as a cosmetic budget by a government which lacks vision.
The Malta Independent reports that the budget is socially minded but ignores the middle class.
MaltaToday says the budget leaves no one behind.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.