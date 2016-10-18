Italian woman to fight extradition for organised crime links

An Italian woman on the verge of extradition sat in tears today as her lawyer told a court that she feared for her life if she was returned to her homeland.

Donatella Concas, 40 and currently living in Mosta, was arraigned in court on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant issued by a Venetian court in July 2015.

Ms Concas had been sentenced to three years and eight months of jail time for being involved in a criminal organisation which dealt in usuary, extortion and illegal possession of weapons, but absconded prior to being jailed.

Visibly shaken and in tears, the accused, assisted by her lawyer Malcolm Mifsud, told the court that she would be contesting the extradition order.

Her lawyer argued that the woman had no intention whatsoever of escaping from Malta since she feared for her own life. He explained that his client had testified against certain criminals back in her homeland and that therefore her life was in constant danger.

However, the prosecution led by inspector Herman Mula, rebutted this argument by stating that the accused also feared going to jail.

Magistrate Antonio Micallef Trigona denied the defence's request and Ms Concas was remanded in custody. The accused, assisted by an interpreter who translated the proceedings into Italian, informed the court that she would contest the extradition order.