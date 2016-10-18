'Considerable sum' reported stolen in early morning mugging
The police are investigating the 'alleged' theft of a considerable amount of cash from a man who reported he was mugged while on his way to a field early this morning.
The man, 47 of Mġarr, whose business is mostly in importing and selling flowersm called at Mosta police station to say that he was assaulted by three men in Burmarrad Road, the police said.
He suffered some injuries and was treated at a health centre.
The police said the amount of cash 'allegedly stolen' was considerable. TVM reported that 11,500 were stolen. Most had been in his car.
Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is holding an inquiry.
