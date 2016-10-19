Wonderful, wonderful Copenhagen for 100 per cent Leicester

Leicester City's Robert Huth in action with FC Copenhagen's Andreas Cornelius. Photo: Andrew Boyers, Reuters

Leicester City are on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages after a 1-0 win over Copenhagen continued to defy their domestic woes and kept up a perfect record in Group G.

For the third time this term Leicester went into a Champions League game on the back of a heavy Premier League defeat but they shrugged off the disappointment to secure a third straight win in the competition thanks to Riyad Mahrez's 40th-minute goal.

It was no vintage show from Claudio Ranieri's men, who lost 3-0 at Chelsea on Saturday, although they were unfortunate not to triumph by a bigger margin after Islam Slimani had a goal harshly ruled out for offside in the second half.

Leicester, on nine points, are now five clear of second- placed Copenhagen who suffered their first defeat in 24 matches in all competitions. Porto also have four points after beating Club Bruges 2-1 in Belgium.