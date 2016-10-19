Leverkusen and Tottenham share points in goalless draw

Tottenham's Erik Lamela reacts after a missed chance. Photo: Wolfgang Rattay, Reuters

Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham Hotspur fought out a goalless draw in their Champions League Group E match, with each team missing golden chances in an entertaining encounter.

The visitors were in control of the first half, hitting the woodwork through Vincent Janssen, while Leverkusen were in complete command after the break, squandering half a dozen scoring opportunities.

Tottenham had keeper Hugo Lloris to thank after he repeatedly came to the rescue in the second half, including saving a Javier Hernandez effort on the line.

The result leaves Tottenham on four points, with Leverkusen on three, having yet to win a game in the group this season.