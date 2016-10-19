Advert
Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Reuters

Five-goal Real turn on the style against Legia

CSKA Moscow's Zoran Tosic and Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko in action. Photo: Maxim Zmeyev, Reuters

Holders Real Madrid moved into a commanding position in Champions League Group F after cruising to a 5-1 victory over Legia Warsaw.

Gareth Bale scored his first European goal since December 2014 to give the hosts the lead in the 16th minute with a curled left-foot drive and an own goal by Legia's Tomasz Jodlowiec, deflecting in Marcelo's shot, doubled their advantage.

Miroslav Radovic pulled one back for the Poles from the penalty spot but Marco Asensio made it 3-1 in the 37th minute with a low shot on his Champions League debut.

Substitute Lucas Vazquez volleyed home a cross in the 68th minute and former Juventus striker Alvaro Morata rounded off the win by converting a pass from Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still waiting for his 100th goal in UEFA competitions, in the 84th.

