Depiro girls made to fight hard by Starlites

After beating Hibernians a week earlier, Starlites almost made it two in a row as they gave Depiro a very good run for their money with only a mere three points separating the two sides in the top women’s game last weekend.

The lead changed hands continuously throughout the match but a Samantha Brincat hoop and free-throws from Maria Bonett and Shameeka Murray sealed the win for Depiro.

Starlites’ final efforts, led by key duo Josephine Grima and Patricia Arguello, were thwarted by Depiro who thus opened their season with a win.

The other match resulted in a very comfortable victory for Gżira Athleta over Hibs who only had seven fit players for the game due to injuries, including foreign player Trudy Armstead.

Christina Grima and Amelia Simmons had a field day as Gżira Athleta cruised to a 74-35 win to make amends for their opening-day 52-56 defeat to champions Luxol.

Depiro 60

Starlites 57

(16-13, 12-12, 18-16, 14-16)

Depiro: A. Mifsud, G. Mifsud 4, N. Agius 2, S. Brincat 7, M. Bonett 16, C. Camilleri 2, S. Murphy 19, M. Scicluna 1, M. Micallef, M. Demartino 4, C. Ciantar 5.

Starlites: D. Agius 8, K. Galea, J. Doughty, S. Tabone 4, K. Pirotta 1, J. Micallef, J. Grima 26, P. Arguello 13, E. Magrin, S. Davies 5, A. Demanuele.

Referees: B. Vassallo, T. Helenius.

Hibernians 35

Gzira Athleta 74

(4-23, 13-19, 6-21, 12-11)

Hibs: E. Micallef, E. Cassar 10, N. Vella 6, I. Agius 4, K. Caruana 2, R. Vella, K. Portanier Mifsud 0, N. Farrugia 5, T. Armstead 0, J. Scerri 8.

Gżira Athleta: C. Grima 26, S. Pisani 2, L. Sciberras 2, A. Simmons 18, D. Said Hollier 2, A. Borg 6, S. Vella 8, E. Pace 5, C. Mifsud 5.

Referees: E. Mangani, G. Barbara.