Advert
Monday, October 17, 2016, 11:18

China launches two astronauts on month-long mission

China launched its longest manned space mission today, sending two astronauts into orbit to spend a month aboard a space laboratory that is part of a broader plan to have a permanent manned space station in service around 2022.

The Shenzhou 11 blasted off on a Long March rocket at 7:30 a.m.  from the remote launch site in Jiuquan, in the Gobi desert, in images carried live on state broadcaster CCTV.

The astronauts will dock with the Tiangong 2 space laboratory, or "Heavenly Palace 2", which was sent into space last month. It will be the longest stay in space by Chinese astronauts, state media reported. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Rival faction challenges Libya's...

  2. Boris Johnson wrote article backing...

  3. Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay's teen...

  4. Boko Haram faction ready to negotiate...

  5. Scotland to set up Berlin office to...

  6. Trump denies sex allegations, challenges...

  7. Four dead as pick-up truck falls off...

  8. Weapons on the move for Mosul push

  9. US detects failed North Korean missile test

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed