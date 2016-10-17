China launches two astronauts on month-long mission

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

China launched its longest manned space mission today, sending two astronauts into orbit to spend a month aboard a space laboratory that is part of a broader plan to have a permanent manned space station in service around 2022.

The Shenzhou 11 blasted off on a Long March rocket at 7:30 a.m. from the remote launch site in Jiuquan, in the Gobi desert, in images carried live on state broadcaster CCTV.

The astronauts will dock with the Tiangong 2 space laboratory, or "Heavenly Palace 2", which was sent into space last month. It will be the longest stay in space by Chinese astronauts, state media reported.