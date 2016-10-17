Walk-Run-Cycle event raises €5,200 for Dar tal-Providenza.

A "Walk – Cycle – Run" event held yesterday raised €5,200 in aid of id-Dar tal-Providenza.

For the second year, around 300 bikers joined those who walked, ran and cycled in this activity organised by the Gudja Youth Group with the support of RTK4 Charity.

The walk started off from the Parish square in Siġġiewi with the participation of President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, government ministers, parliamentary secretaries, MPs from both sides of the House, representatives of Alternattiva Demokratika and members of the public.

The cyclists began at Cathedral square in Mdina whilst runners took off from the parish square in Żurrieq. The bikers gathered and left from Victory Square in Vittoriosa.

All four groups proceeded towards the parking lot of Id-Dar tal-Providenza where a Eucharistic Celebration took place led by Vicar General, Mgr. Joe Galea Curmi.