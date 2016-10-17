Empowering people

Power to the People is a song written by John Lennon. It speaks about the power that people ought to have over their destiny. Disgruntled citizens have also used this expression as a political slogan to vent their frustration towards the political elite.

For many, politics has negative connotations. It is a dirty word. It brings bad instances of degenerated governance. For others, the term ‘politicians’ is associated with power trips, inflated egos, narcissistic behaviour, opportunism, corruption and arrogance. Many others feel powerless in front of those who hold the keys of power.

This is the dark side of politics. Sadly, some politicians have dishonoured the noble art of politics. While they were meant to serve the community, some served themselves and sought their self-interests. They tarnished the call to be a ‘man and woman for others’.

Throughout our democratic journey, we had and still have ‘politicians’ who made themselves available to be corrupted by those who seek not the common good but their personal advancement. Through their hidden agendas, stealthy bank accounts and engineered decisions, they satisfied their gratifications. Some persuaded the electorate to trust them by promising heaven on earth, only to forget their promises afterwards. The promise of building a fully operational power station in just two years and the solemn pledge of meritocracy are just two classical examples of what spin entails.

This is most damaging to our democratic credentials. The Panama debacle, the ongoing sleaze, the mentality that anything goes, the many missed electoral pledges, the tweaking of policies to accommodate pre-electoral deals, the mudslinging campaigns and the evergrowing list of scandals have further degenerated the level of how low politics can stoop.

The prevalent situation is not only leading to a brain drain of potential future politicians, but is contributing to an unprecedented level of mistrust and fatigue among honest citizens. Many, in particular young voters, are tired with the current political set-up. They just do not care.

Although 16-year-olds may be enthusiastic about voting for the first time, those aged between 18 and 30 are not that thrilled. On the contrary, this core group is rather indifferent, disconnected and has lost all trust.

We may be experiencing a generation which is moving away from an engagement with formal political structures. Their everyday life and issues are slowly, but increasingly, pushing them away from any healthy political participation. Although this will ease partisan politics, which is desirable, it can also lead to a state of indifference. I will not be too surprised if in the coming elections a high number of young citizens opt not to vote.

Within this scenario, it is in the interest of all political parties to undertake a serious soul-searching exercise. Political parties need to again realise that politics is mainly about people and their concerns.

Politics is not spin, theatricals on Xarabank or trash argumentations. It is about real issues. Politics is not about the few who are connected. Being pro-business should not translate into being pro six or eight influential business families.

Politics is about advocacy. It is about empowering people, in particular those vulnerable, to go through their daily lives with dignity and reassurance.

Politics is not about ‘me’ but about ‘us’.

Politics is the medium not only to secure the macro issues, but to address the micro concerns of daily living.

It is ironic that, while, in the run-up to an election, voters are encouraged to be active citizens and urged to cast their vote, in the following five years they are asked to keep quiet and act like sheep. Yet, since politics is all about people, people must be active citizens throughout. People need to raise their voices and stand up to be counted every time their elected representatives go off from their promised roadmaps.

The Labour government is not only increasingly getting embroiled in scandals and having to answer for failed promises but is continuously detaching itself from the concerns of citizens. While it was elected to be a government that listens, time and again it failed to listen to the concerns of the people, in particular on issues related to good governance, environment and corruption.

For the second consecutive year, the Nationalist Party has published it pre-Budget document, entitled Let’s all succeed together. Although the party still needs to be bolder, this is a proactive approach. This document compliments the previous policy document themed An economy for the people.

Through its 91 proposals, the PN is once more reconnecting with the people’s concerns, especially when tackling social, environmental and infrastructure issues.

Simon Busuttil knows that, for the PN to be entrusted with power once more, it needs to rediscover its roots of being a people’s party. This is the PN’s core business and vocation.

It is for this reason that I have chosen the slogan ‘People matter’ as my guiding motto.

Albert Buttigieg is deputy mayor of St Julian’s and a Nationalist Party electoral candidate.