Advert
Monday, October 17, 2016, 15:32

Dog tattooed to 'protect it from cancer'

Outrage in Brazil as photo does the rounds on social media

A photo of a tattooed dog has stirred outrage in Brazil.

A photo of a tattooed dog has stirred outrage in Brazil.

Photos of a dog with five different tattoos on its mouth, ears and face have caused a social media outcry in Brazil. 

The man believed to be the dog's owner, Emerson Damasceno, initially hit back at critics by claiming the tattoos would protect the pooch from cancer. Mr Damasceno, a tattoo artist by profession, subsequently deleted the photos as well as his social media profiles. 

He and his girlfriend had first claimed that the dog was tattooed after being seen by vets at a veterinary school in Posos de Caldas, a city in Brazil's southeast, the Mirror reported.

The school denied the claims and said it did not condone dogs being tattooed. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Trump fires the... teleprompters

  2. Dinosaurs may have quacked like ducks

  3. Fancy sleeping in Dracula's castle on...

  4. Face saver: Surgical masks worn at Japan...

  5. Dog tattooed to 'protect it from cancer'

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed