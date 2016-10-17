Advert
Żejtun man seriously hurt after falling one storey

Third such fall in one day

A 51-year-old Żejtun man was seriously injured this afternoon after falling from a one-storey height while carrying out maintenance works at his home on Triq il-Madonna tal-Ħniena. 

The fall was the third such incident today, with a man having been hurt while falling from a construction site in Vittoriosa this morning and another man hospitalised after falling from scaffolding in the afternoon. 

Police were informed of the Żejtun accident by health authorities at around 4.15pm. Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is leading an inquiry into the incident. 

 

