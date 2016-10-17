Woman, 20, seriously injured in car crash
A 20-year-old woman from Mellieha was seriously injured late yesterday when a VW Golf crashed into a wall in Msida.
The police said the car was being driven by a 19-year-old man from Fontana, Gozo, who was unhurt.
The Mellieha woman was a passenger in the car, as was another 20-year-old woman from Pieta, who was slightly injured.
The incident took place at Immaculate Conception Street shortly before midnight.
