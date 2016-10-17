Three new schools and help for deprived students

The former Mtarfa hospital.

The government will build new primary schools in St Paul's Bay, Marsascala and Victoria and set up a new €1m fund to help students who come from difficult backgrounds, the finance minister announced in the budget speech this evening.

The students needing help will be identified through school reports and the assistance will be given through social workers. Students from deprived backgrounds, such as those in orphanages and those with a disability will be eligible for a supplementary grant.

Students' stipends will increase marginally pro-rata to the cost of living increase. The stipend will, for the first time, also be given to students who join the Alternative Learning Programme (those who leave school but do not qualify to go to other schooling). This stipend will be given to those who join courses in hospitality, customer care and welding and fabrication.

In another new measure, stipends will also be given to students who repeat a year in a lower grade, such as by moving from a degree to a diploma course.