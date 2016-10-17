Temporary road improves Marsa traffic flow

A new temporary road on the site of the former Malta Shipbuilding yard was opened for traffic this morning, with motorists reporting immediate improvement in traffic flow in Marsa.

The new road replaces the Dock 7 road, which was also temporary and which was closed because of works on the Maritime Hub project.

Over the next few months Transport Malta will be building a new permanent lane alongside the perimeter of the site.

The temporary road is open Monday to Friday between 6am and 9am.