Tax on cigarettes, non-alcoholic drinks, building materials
Cigarettes to rise in price by around 30c a pack
New duties will be imposed on non-alcoholic drinks and building materials while duties on cigarettes will be increased by three per cent, the government announced in the Budget today.
A new duty of 2c per litre will be imposed on non-alcoholic drinks, excluding water, equivalent to about 1c. The increase in a pack of cigarettes is equivalent to around 30c.
There will also be a new tax on building materials, including steel structures, glass and tiles, with the money raised going towards environmental projects.
