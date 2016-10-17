Tax on cigarettes, non-alcoholic drinks, building materials

New duties will be imposed on non-alcoholic drinks and building materials while duties on cigarettes will be increased by three per cent, the government announced in the Budget today.

A new duty of 2c per litre will be imposed on non-alcoholic drinks, excluding water, equivalent to about 1c. The increase in a pack of cigarettes is equivalent to around 30c.

There will also be a new tax on building materials, including steel structures, glass and tiles, with the money raised going towards environmental projects.