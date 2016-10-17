PN fund-raiser yields €177,645
A fund-raising marathon raised €177,645 for the Nationalist Party yesterday.
The activity started with a political activity in Marsaxlokk and continued with a telethon on Net Television until the late evening.
The funds will be used in the electoral campaign.
In an address, Opposition leader Simon Busuttil thanked all those who made donations. He focused on the theme of the fundraiser, saying corruption threatened people's safety and wellbeing.
He said the PN will be the people's voice and will continue to build itself as the alternative government until the election is held.
