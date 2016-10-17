Person falls from height at Birkirkara sports store
Shoppers shocked as ambulance rushes to scene
Police cars and ambulances have rushed to Psaila Street, Birkirkara following reports of a person having fallen from height.
Sources said shoppers could be seen leaving sports store Eurosport as emergency services arrived on site. A staff member at the store hung up when contacted.
