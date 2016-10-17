Paying for bus tickets in cash just got cheaper

Bus commuters paying in cash have had ticket prices slashed from €2 to €1.50, in line with the annual change in fares as regulated by the government.

The reduced fares, which came into effect yesterday, form part of the changes resulting from Malta Public Transport's switch to its winter schedule. Fares on tallinja cards - a 2-hour trip costs 75c for adults and students, and 25c for seniors and children - remain unchanged.

Route X1A has been introduced again to serve Ċirkewwa, Mater Dei, University and MCAST in Paola, between Monday and Friday. An additional route 30, serving Bombi, Kulleġġ, University and Mater Dei Hospital has also been introduced.

Student card holders are also eligible for a Student Pass, allowing them to travel for 90 days for €55, thus benefitting from further savings of €8.00.

New schedules are available online. Due to these changes the ‘Journey Planner’ on the website and on the tallinja app are temporarily unavailable until the updates are in place.

During these few days, Malta Public Transport is also updating all timetables on every bus stop in Malta and Gozo.