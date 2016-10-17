No power tariff cuts, but more incentives for renewable energy use

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna this evening dashed hopes that power tariffs would be reduced in Budget 2017 but said households will be able to invest in 'solar bonds' and benefit from the yield on photovoltaic installations installed in public spaces.

He said that some 1,000 families will benefit from grants for the installation of PV panels and insulating tools on their properties. Enemalta will set up its first solar farm next year in which the public may buy shares.

By the end of this year, Malta will be half-way through achieving its 2020 targets for renewable energy at between 95 and 100 megawatt peak of PV installations.

Eco cheques

The government will introduce a scheme to promote the replacement of old domestic appliances. Under the scheme, those considered vulnerable will receive eco cheques to replace their fridges, air conditioners and tumble dryers with more modern and economical models.

Malta Enterprise will also offer assistance to high consumption companies in order to encourage them to invest in more efficient equipment.

The Water Services Corporation will seek to atone to the delays in its project which closed Baħrija Road for months by funding community projects in that area, such as a public garden.

The same will happen at Ta' Barkat, where neighbours have complained of foul smells from the sewage plant.