Nine BOV ATMs inoperative after fraud attempts

Nine Bank of Valletta ATMs are currently inoperative after a number of fraudulent attempts during the weekend.

The bank said all its ATMs are equipped with anti-skimming devices to counteract any device that might be attached to the ATM by third parties with fraudulent intentions.

The bank is investigating the incidents and collaborating with the police.

The ATMs which are temporary inoperative are: Senglea, Misraħ l-4 ta’ Settembru (near Police Station); Industrial Estate, Ħal-Far; Safi, Triq il-Ħajt Ruman; Lija, 3, Triq Sir Ugo Mifsud; Marsaxlokk - 4/5 Pjazza Madonna ta’ Pompei; Bir id-Deheb; Għaxaq; Marsa at Triq it-Tiġrija; Preluna Towers; Msida Seafront.

The bank urged its customers to be vigilant and to report any suspicious objects attached to an ATM.

In case of difficulty, customers were advised to contact BOV Customer Service Centre on 2131 2020.