New Marsamxett breakwater - Mother and child hospital planned

A new mother and child hospital, an hospital for acute psychiatric care, a breakwater in Marsamxett, a new fibre-optic link between Malta and Gozo and a new fibre-optic link between Malta and Marseille in the south of France were among the infrastructural projects announced during the Budget 2017 speech.

The link with France is needed to reduce dependence on a hub in Italy which suffered two breakdowns in recent months.

The government is also planned to extend Pinto Wharf and Deepwater Quay in Grand Harbour.

The car park at Mater Dei will be extended.

The EU will partly finance a €23 million project for the upgrading of 211 housing blocks, including the installation of lifts.

A single entity will be set up to assume responsibility for the upkeep of important public places.