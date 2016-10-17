Marching to a military beat at Ta' Qali's MFCC

The Polish Nadarzyn Orchestra Band during its performance. Photos: Steve Zammit Lupi

The distinctive beat of military bands and bagpipes reverberated at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali this weekend where the Malta Military Tattoo was held.

One of the performers from the Nadarzyn Orchestra Band from Poland.

Now in its 13th edition, enthusiasts were delighted by the marching bands and precision drills which kept them entertained for three hours.

This year’s line-up included the Majesticks from Scotland, the Wessex Military Band and the Nadarzyn Orchestra Band from Poland.

Malta had a very strong presence with the Wallace Pipes and Drums Band, the Marsa Scouts Pipes and Drums, the Red Hackle Pipes and Drums, the Ħamrun Scouts Pipes and Drums, the Malta Police Precision Drill Team, the Malta Police Band and the Armed Forces of Malta Band as well as the Armed Forces of Malta Drill Team.

The original meaning of a military tattoo was a drum performance but now also covers general military and non-military displays.

The event dates back to the 17th century when the British Army was fighting in Belgium and The Netherlands and drummers used to be sent out into the towns each evening to inform the soldiers it was time to return to the barracks.

Over the years, this became more of a show. Bands and displays were included and shows were often conducted under floodlights or searchlights.

Tattoos were commonplace in the late 1800s, with most military and garrison towns putting on some kind of show or entertainment during the summer months. Between World War I and II elaborate tattoos were held in many towns in the UK.

Members of the Wessex Military Band marching at the MFCC.

Bagpipers from the various groups performed together in the grand finale.