Monday, October 17, 2016, 13:20

Man seriously hurt in construction site fall

One-storey fall in Vittoriosa

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured this morning after falling from a one-storey height at a construction site in Vittoriosa. 

Cospicua police were called to the site on Triq iċ-Ċentinarju tal-Parroċċa at around 9.20am. An ambulance rushed the man, a Romanian national, to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.  

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is leading an inquiry into the incident. Police say they are investigating further. 

