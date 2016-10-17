Man seriously hurt in construction site fall

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured this morning after falling from a one-storey height at a construction site in Vittoriosa.

Cospicua police were called to the site on Triq iċ-Ċentinarju tal-Parroċċa at around 9.20am. An ambulance rushed the man, a Romanian national, to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is leading an inquiry into the incident. Police say they are investigating further.