Advert
Monday, October 17, 2016, 07:14

Malta newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports how the punctuality of buses took a knock this month as traffic congestion increased.

The newspaper also focuses on the contrasting comments made by the political leaders yesterday about energy.

The Malta Independent says the social partners are stepping in with proposed solutions to Malta's traffic problems.

In-Nazzjon focuses on Simon Busuttil's address yesterday where we warned that the berthing of the LNG tanker in Marsaxlokk signified how people's safety and security was threatened by corruption.

l-orizzont quotes Joseph Muscat saying the government will present a Social Budget today.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Man seen defecating in public has been...

  2. Depression forces young singer to quit

  3. Patrijotti official "outs" transgender...

  4. Man with finger in illicit pie business...

  5. 'Mysterious' death could be natural;...

  6. Preti or not: art critic Sgarbi slams...

  7. Mayor to take action against warden,...

  8. Prime Minister intervened to postpone...

  9. Two in court for under-age sex; girl...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed