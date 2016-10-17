Malta newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports how the punctuality of buses took a knock this month as traffic congestion increased.

The newspaper also focuses on the contrasting comments made by the political leaders yesterday about energy.

The Malta Independent says the social partners are stepping in with proposed solutions to Malta's traffic problems.

In-Nazzjon focuses on Simon Busuttil's address yesterday where we warned that the berthing of the LNG tanker in Marsaxlokk signified how people's safety and security was threatened by corruption.

l-orizzont quotes Joseph Muscat saying the government will present a Social Budget today.