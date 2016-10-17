LIVE commentary: Budget 2017

It's that time of the year when you sit in front of a laptop or TV and wonder whether your salary/pension/allowance/guilty pleasure would be impacted next year. Herman Grech will update you as it happens.

7.35pm: As Scicluna announces the building of three new schools, Nationalist MP Kristy Debono tweets:

Għax ġejja l-Elezzjoni Ġenerali l-Gvern qed jgħid li se jibda jibni skejjel ġodda wara li tul it-liet snin u nofs... https://t.co/lFzOiLfjyE — Kristy Debono (@KristyDebono) October 17, 2016

7.30pm: Amid the sound of banging on the parliament benches, the Prime Minister is heard saying: "kemm baqa". We couldn't verify if he was referring to the length of this Budget speech.

7.25pm: Before we're criticised for the (sometimes) frivolous reporting on this commentary, we're also carrying more serious and straight-to-the-point reports online.

Government aims at taking all children under 16 years of age living in working families out of poverty in 3 years #budget17 — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) October 17, 2016

7.23pm: Patients with the worst forms of disability will see their social benefits rise to the level of the minimum wage. Benefits will also be introduced for amputees, who will also be eligible for more free medicines.

Fifth form students attending alternative learning programme classes will now also be entitled to stipends.

7.20pm: The Nationalist Party is not impressed with the new taxes announced so far:

Gvern Laburista se jżid taxxi ġodda fuq: siment, xorb mhux alkoħoliċi, toiletries, likwidu tal-ħasil u make-up fost oħrajn. #MaltaBudget2017 pic.twitter.com/cmoaWGpBqA — Partit Nazzjonalista (@PNmalta) October 17, 2016

7.15pm: Scicluna will be popular among many elderly people this evening as he announces that pensioners' income up to €13,000 will be exempt from income tax. Women who did not pay enough social security contributions to qualify for a pension will see an increase of €50 while pension disparities between men and women will be removed. The in-work benefit for low-income parents with children will be increased by €200 to €1,200. Working single parents will see an increase of €50 a year to €1,250.

7.12pm: Supplementary allowance will be extended to include single low-income earners with no children. That's 27,000 people impacted.

Taking these benefit increases as well as the COLA compensation into account, Scicluna says that people on the minimum wage will effectively see their weekly income rise by €4 – essentially increasing the minimum wage without burdening employers.

Rent subsidies for low-income earners living in private residences will double – from a monthly maximum of €83 to €166. The means test to assess who qualifies for the scheme will also be drastically revised.

7.08pm: Our reporter Philip Leone Ganado has his COLA all mapped out.

7.06pm: The government will be facilitating the transfer of family businesses from parents to their children by reducing the tax on such a transfer to 1.5 per cent from the current five per cent.

7.05pm: An applause is heard from Gozo. All property bought on the island will be taxed at two per cent, instead of five per cent.

7.05pm: But if you're building that maisonette in a field somewhere you won't be pleased to know that a new tax will now be levied on building materials, including steel structures, glass and tiles, with the money raised going towards environmental projects. Scicluna says the measure is intended to target especially large projects. And there are plenty of big construction projects in Malta!

7.03pm: If you're a first-time buyer and still wondering whether you should buy that two-bedroom flat in Buġibba, you've just been given some more leeway. You will be exempt from paying stamp duty in 2017 as well.

7.02pm: A tax is being levied on non-alcoholic drinks (this is not a sugar tax) equivalent to 2c a litre. This will not impact mineral water. And of course, smokers - you will be expected to cough up. If our calculations are correct, that's another 30c or so extra a packet.

6.55pm: The Cost of Living Allowance is €1.75 a week.

6.50pm: Scicluna lauds the fiscal state. Thanks to a growing economy, the targeted deficit of 1.1 per cent for 2016 will actually be down to 0.7 per cent. Next year's target will be 0.5 per cent of GDP. Debt is down to 61 per cent.

6.45pm: It's clearly going to be a Budget intended to help the more vulnerable of society. As John Lennon famously said: “For those of you in the cheap seats I'd like ya to clap your hands to this one; the rest of you can just rattle your jewellery!”

6.38pm: Minister starts the 141-page Budget speech by saying Malta is doing so well economically, that several issues, which are a major cause of concern in other EU countries, are being taken for granted by many Maltese families.

6.25pm: Finance Minister Edward Scicluna will soon walk into parliament to deliver the Labour government's fourth Budget. And in true Maltese tradition, our sources say it's going to be another long, very long speech, possibly ending just before the Manchester Utd vs Liverpool clash. Just to put things into perspective, the British Chancellor's last budget speech last February lasted.... 63 minutes!

Welcome to our live commentary of the 2017 Budget. We've already been given a sneak peak but we're afraid we've been sworn to secrecy about its contents. So buckle up and join us on this fiscal ride for the next couple of hours. We will try to avoid the traffic.